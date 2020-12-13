What lies behind AstraZeneca’s plan to team up with Russia’s highly criticized Sputnik V? RT’s Boom Bust gropes for an answer

Earlier this week, British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca announced a trial program to test if its experimental coronavirus vaccine can be combined with Russia’s Sputnik V shot, which was previously bashed by the UK media.

Previously, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that foreign nations are using “dirty methods” to discredit the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, trying to block its access in other markets.

To many, up to now, the very idea of Russians and Brits working together to fight Covid-19 seemed implausible. Alex Mihailovich, correspondent for RT’s Boom Bust, gets into the details on where the vaccine rollout could go from here.

