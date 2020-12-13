 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

What lies behind AstraZeneca’s plan to team up with Russia’s highly criticized Sputnik V? RT’s Boom Bust gropes for an answer

13 Dec, 2020 14:52
Get short URL
What lies behind AstraZeneca’s plan to team up with Russia’s highly criticized Sputnik V? RT’s Boom Bust gropes for an answer
© Sputnik / Alexey Danichev
Earlier this week, British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca announced a trial program to test if its experimental coronavirus vaccine can be combined with Russia’s Sputnik V shot, which was previously bashed by the UK media.

Previously, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that foreign nations are using “dirty methods” to discredit the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, trying to block its access in other markets.

To many, up to now, the very idea of Russians and Brits working together to fight Covid-19 seemed implausible. Alex Mihailovich, correspondent for RT’s Boom Bust, gets into the details on where the vaccine rollout could go from here.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies