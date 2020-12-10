Will Americans be forced to take Covid vaccine despite side-effects warning? RT’s Boom Bust finds out

As Canada becomes the third country after Britain and Bahrain to approve coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, the UK health regulator issues an allergy-alarm warning.

The warning by the Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) came shortly after two medics developed allergic reactions after getting vaccinated. Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is planning an advisory panel to decide whether to recommend the approval of the vaccine in the United States.

Trinity Chavez, correspondent for RT’s Boom Bust, explores the issue and whether the US government will obligate all its citizens to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

