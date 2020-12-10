 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Will Americans be forced to take Covid vaccine despite side-effects warning? RT’s Boom Bust finds out

10 Dec, 2020 12:23
© Global Look Press / Vito Corleone/Keystone Press Agency
As Canada becomes the third country after Britain and Bahrain to approve coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, the UK health regulator issues an allergy-alarm warning.

The warning by the Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) came shortly after two medics developed allergic reactions after getting vaccinated. Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is planning an advisory panel to decide whether to recommend the approval of the vaccine in the United States.

Trinity Chavez, correspondent for RT’s Boom Bust, explores the issue and whether the US government will obligate all its citizens to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

