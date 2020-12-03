Get as much bitcoin as possible with great reset coming for global economy – Max Keiser

The hosts of Keiser Report, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert, look at how heavy gold-buying in Turkey is causing fiat currency woes. Wait until the Turks discover bitcoin, they say.

“Well, let me make this recommendation to countries around the world as this idea of a global reset is being talked about by the IMF,” says Max.

According to him, there will be a sit-down with the G20 nations or G7 nations, and they will do a reset of the global economy and they are going to do it largely based on gold and gold ownership.

“But I would say this to Turkey and to every other country: when you sit down to the reset table with the IMF, have as much bitcoin in your back pocket as possible, or you are going to be miserable because that’s the only stick you have to leverage.”

