China to build over a million new 5G stations next year

Chinese telecom carriers have managed to build more than 600,000 new 5G base stations this year, in addition to about 100,000 5G stations built in 2019, said Wu Hequan, an academic at the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

The country’s telecom carriers are likely to build more than a million new 5G base stations next year. That would bring the total number of 5G base stations in China to more than 1.7 million by the end of 2021, Wu told the China Daily.

"As the construction of 5G networks accelerates, the cost of building each 5G base station will go down. Even if Chinese telecom carriers earmark the same amount of 5G investments in 2022 as they have done this year, they can build far more 5G base stations next year than this year," Wu explained.

"I believe Chinese telecom carriers will build more than one million 5G base stations next year, though the specific construction targets will have to wait for the telecom carriers' official announcements," he added.

According to him, 5G services are at the moment available in all Chinese cities at prefecture level and above.

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in October the country will continue to build 5G networks "moderately” ahead of schedule.

