 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Iraq does not want to be exempt from OPEC+ deal as oil exporters close to keeping output curbs

29 Nov, 2020 13:10
Get short URL
Iraq does not want to be exempt from OPEC+ deal as oil exporters close to keeping output curbs
FILE PHOTO: Flames are seen at a station in al-Zubair oil field, near Basra, Iraq © Reuters / Essam Al-Sudani
Baghdad still wants to be a part of the agreement between OPEC states and allies led by Russia as the historic oil deal proved to be an effective tool in boosting the energy market crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Iraq did not ask for exemption from the accord, fearing that an increase in production might cause crude prices to tumble again, state-run newspaper Al-Sabah quoted Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar as saying. The statement refutes previous reports that claimed that OPEC’s second largest oil producer, which has often been criticized for exceeding its output limits, wants to be free from OPEC quotas.

The minister expects that oil prices can reach about $50 at the beginning of next year while the global demand for the commodity will see a mild recovery, Al-Sabah reported on Sunday.

Also on rt.com OPEC+ likely to prolong existing oil cuts despite rising prices – media

The statement comes as the group known as OPEC+ is holding informal talks to decide on the future of crude output cuts. The signatories were set to ease the curbs starting in January, but now they are expected to keep limiting global output by 7.7 million barrels per day for another two or three months. The group is set to announce the final decision next week. 

The largest producers of the OPEC+ deal, Russia and Saudi Arabia, have already agreed that the accord should be prolonged for the first quarter of 2021, TASS reported citing two sources in the organization. The sides now reportedly need to work on certain details and the mechanism of the extension.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies