Bitcoin will get rid of all empires, including the American one – Max Keiser

The hosts of RT’s Keiser Report, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert, look for some reasons to be thankful in an otherwise miserable year.

“Here we have this Thanksgiving celebration, which was the beginning of the end for the native population and the beginning of the beginning for the American empire,” Max says.

“In my view, bitcoin will get rid of all empires, including the American empire. So, this is the beginning of the end of the American empire that we are seeing on this Thanksgiving Day.”

Max adds: “I think, now going forward, whoever doesn’t adopt bitcoin will be living on reservations of their own ignorance and inability to love and seek peace.”

