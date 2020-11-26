 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bitcoin will get rid of all empires, including the American one – Max Keiser

26 Nov, 2020 12:22
The hosts of RT’s Keiser Report, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert, look for some reasons to be thankful in an otherwise miserable year.

“Here we have this Thanksgiving celebration, which was the beginning of the end for the native population and the beginning of the beginning for the American empire,” Max says.

“In my view, bitcoin will get rid of all empires, including the American empire. So, this is the beginning of the end of the American empire that we are seeing on this Thanksgiving Day.”

Max adds: “I think, now going forward, whoever doesn’t adopt bitcoin will be living on reservations of their own ignorance and inability to love and seek peace.”

