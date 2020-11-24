 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Elon Musk leaves Bill Gates behind to become SECOND-RICHEST person on planet

24 Nov, 2020 09:22
Get short URL
Elon Musk leaves Bill Gates behind to become SECOND-RICHEST person on planet
Tesla CEO Elon Musk © AFP / WIN MCNAMEE
Tesla founder Elon Musk’s net worth soared to $127.9 billion on Monday, driven by yet another surge in the company’s share price. And so, the 49-year-old billionaire has surpassed Bill Gates as the world’s second-richest man.

Tesla stock rose more than six percent in Monday trading to a record close of $521.85, ending the day with a market cap of around $464 billion. That equated to a $7.2 billion single-day gain in Musk’s net worth.

The entrepreneur has mostly profited from the massive surge in Tesla stock, which has skyrocketed more than 520 percent, year to date. He has added $100.3 billion to his net worth this year, the most of anyone on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The entrepreneur began the year in 35th place on the index.

Also on rt.com DESPOTIC DOZEN: Top 12 US oligarchs now own $1 TRILLION in total wealth – more than GDP of Belgium & Austria combined

Last week, he knocked fellow billionaire and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg down a notch from that list.

According to Bloomberg, the co-founder of Microsoft, Gates, would likely place higher if he had not given away more than $27 billion of his fortune to the Gates Foundation since 2006.

Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos is currently the world’s wealthiest individual, with a fortune of $182 billion, up more than $67 billion this year.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies