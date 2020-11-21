 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

BRICS+ nations will have their own financial systems to avoid dollar & drunken sailors at printing presses – George Galloway

21 Nov, 2020 14:36
Get short URL
BRICS+ nations will have their own financial systems to avoid dollar & drunken sailors at printing presses – George Galloway
© Getty Images / Sadik Demiroz
The current global financial system may face a “breakup” as fiat money has been discredited by the quantitative easing policies of central banks, former British MP George Galloway said in an interview with Max Keiser.

The host of RT’s Keiser Report sat down with the British politician, who is set to run for MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West in a possible by-election, to discuss his political goals and the rapid development of cryptocurrencies. Galloway believes that sooner or later, not only those countries “hunted” by the US, like Venezuela and Iran, but also other global powers will become more interested in bitcoin.

“Bitcoin could hardly be sounder. It is the soundest of sound money policies,” Galloway said, stressing that it’s especially true in an era when chanceries and central banks are “printing money like drunken sailors.”

These types of policies in which governments cannot even count how much money they’ve printed never lead to anything good, he said.

“There is going to be a correction. Whether a new Bretton Woods or some kind of breakup of the world financial system, with China and Russia, and Iran, perhaps India, Brazil maybe – the BRICS countries plus, having their own financial systems which avoid the dollar, avoid the pound and avoid the drunken sailors at the printing presses,” Galloway told Max Keiser.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies