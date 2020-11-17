Chinese President Xi commends BRICS nations for joint development of Covid-19 vaccines to restore economies

Brazilian, Chinese and Russian firms are carrying out pivotal phases of clinical trials of coronavirus vaccines, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the 12th annual BRICS Summit on Tuesday.

As the global economy experiences the worst recession since the Great Depression because of the Covid-19 pandemic, facilitating growth and focusing on healthcare should be the top priorities, said the Chinese president.

“As we speak, Chinese companies are working with their Russian and Brazilian partners on Phase III clinical trials of vaccines,” he said, adding that they are prepared to cooperate with South Africa and India in this field. “We will actively consider providing vaccines to BRICS countries where there is a need.”

In his speech, Xi also condemned attempts to use the virus for deglobalization and protectionist policies and sanctions, but did not point at any country in particular. He added that the world needs coordination to beat the consequences of the outbreak.

The Chinese president also noted that BRICS nations should pursue green and low-carbon development as “global warming will not stop due to Covid-19.” China has recently revealed a plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, and Xi says that his country will keep its promise, calling on other nations to implement the Paris Agreement.

