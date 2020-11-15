‘Big guns’ of global financial world dumping US dollar in favor of bitcoin & gold – Max Keiser

As legendary investors and analysts warn about the looming demise of the greenback and look for hedging strategies, Bitcoin is emerging as the perfect way to protect those assets, say the hosts of RT’s Keiser Report.

In the latest episode of the show, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert discuss the changing attitude of prominent financial gurus to the most popular cryptocurrency, bitcoin. While some still believe in the worth of gold, others, such as fund manager Ben Miller, are of the opinion that bitcoin may turn out to be a much more attractive asset, and could do even better.

“It’s curious that all these big guns are really taking a position against the US dollar,” Max Keiser said, naming Stanley Druckenmiller, Ray Dalio, and Warren Buffet as examples.

“The titanic movers and shakers of the global financial world are tiptoeing away from the dollar,” he went on. “At one point, the trap door will open and the dollar will be limit down every day for two or three weeks, and there’ll be no coming back. If you’re not positioned ahead of that, you’re in bad, bad trouble.”

