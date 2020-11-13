 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘The carnage has started’: US facing double-dip recession, economist tells Boom Bust

13 Nov, 2020 13:55
The unemployment rate fell sharply in the United States last month despite the surging coronavirus cases in the country. The numbers have been better than expected by economists.

RT’s Boom Bust talks to Jeffrey Tucker from the American Institute for Economic Research about the current economic situation.

It will be almost impossible to have some good economic news soon, Tucker said, “given the calamity that the US experienced this year” and the fact that “the Fed is just throwing money around like crazy.”

He added: “It is very possible that at the end of this year, we’ll be looking back wondering, why did we destroy the strongest economy in the world for no apparent reason, just pure political panic?” According to the economist, another recession, another economic dip “is very likely.”

“We’ve already begun to see the carnage, I’m sorry to say it. And it’s going to emerge in the first or second quarters of next year.”

