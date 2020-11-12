US is living in a sea of debt, but the storm is coming – Max Keiser

RT’s Keiser Report looks at the student loan debtors waiting for Joe Biden to forgive their loans, and government audits finding an ‘open door policy’ on the no-repay ‘loans’ from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

“You got Steve Mnuchin, you got Kamala Harris, you got the PPP scandal. These are all the last gasps in risings of a failed state,” says Max Keiser.

“We are all Argentina now,” he adds, pointing out that Argentina doesn’t pay back its debts because it knows another bailout is coming.

“We are living on a sea of debt… but the storm is coming,” he says, while America is printing, “trying to save themselves from this sinking.”

According to Max, the sequel to the 2008 financial crisis is on its way.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section