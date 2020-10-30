It’s time to buy emerging markets & gold, says legendary investor Mark Mobius

While the global economy is trying to stay afloat amid the Covid-19 pandemic, investors should look to emerging markets like Russia and India, as well as at physical gold. That’s the advice from veteran investor Mark Mobius.

Speaking at the Russia Calling investment forum, Mobius said he sees a lot of opportunities in emerging markets, mainly Russia and India. He added that Brazil, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan and even Turkey also provide good investments.

“Russia is a very interesting market, many people invest in Russia,” he said, noting positive changes taking place on the country’s market.

The founding partner of Mobius Capital Partners said he is also very bullish on gold and knows many investors with 10-15 percent of their portfolios in physical gold. Gold bullion won’t lose its value with time, like the US dollar did, he said.

According to Mobius, equities are the number one investment asset that protects against devaluation. Commodities are also good. Mobius also pointed to palladium, which is “showing very good results.”

