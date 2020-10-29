 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

US economy may face unprecedented crash without another massive injection, Professor Wolff tells Boom Bust

29 Oct, 2020 11:43
Get short URL
US economy may face unprecedented crash without another massive injection, Professor Wolff tells Boom Bust
FILE PHOTO: Empty Times Square during the coronavirus outbreak, New York © Reuters / Lucas Jackson
The US economy is currently crippled by two simultaneous crises – rising Covid infections and an economic crash that happens every several years – Professor Richard Wolff told RT’s Boom Bust.

“The crash actually began in February, the virus hit us in March. Blaming the virus is silly –  we have crashes every four to seven years anyway,” Wolff noted.

The only way for the US to survive the current economic collapse and recover to pre-crisis levels is “to get a massive injection of more government support,” he stressed. Wolff explains that it is vital as the economy has become “utterly” dependent on those stimulus measures.

“My guess is that no matter who wins the election, that’s the next step, because the alternative is a level of breakdown that we’ve never seen in this country, probably in our history,” the analyst said.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies