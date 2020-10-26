 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Jack Ma says his new company’s IPO will be ‘the LARGEST in human history’

26 Oct, 2020 09:08
Get short URL
Jack Ma says his new company’s IPO will be ‘the LARGEST in human history’
Jack Ma © Reuters / Charles Platiau
Alibaba founder Jack Ma says the dual initial public offering (IPO) listings of his fintech company Ant Group in Shanghai and Hong Kong will break the world record as the biggest listing in history.

The IPO was priced Friday night but Ma didn’t reveal the numbers, which are due to be officially announced this week, according to CNBC.

“It’s the first time that the pricing of such a big listing — the largest in human history — has been determined outside New York City,” the Chinese billionaire said.

He called the offering a “miracle,” saying, “we didn’t dare to think about it five years ago, or even three years ago.”

According to reports, the dual-listing worth $35 billion would surpass the record set by Saudi Aramco’s $29.4 billion float last December.

Ant, which owns popular fintech platform Alipay, is one of the most valuable unicorns in the world. The company said earlier that the listings will help accelerate its “goal of digitizing the service industry in China and driving domestic demand."

Also on rt.com US considers blacklisting Jack Ma’s Ant Group in latest round of trade war with China – report

The firm’s executive chairman, Eric Jing, explained that “Becoming a public company will enhance transparency to our stakeholders, including customers, business partners, employees, shareholders and regulators. Through our commitment to serving the under-served, we make it possible for the whole of society to share our growth.”

Ant is backed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, which was founded by Jack Ma, owner of 33 percent of Ant’s shares. Alibaba had one of the largest IPOs in history with a $25 billion valuation. Its market capitalization has since grown to over $831 billion.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies