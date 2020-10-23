 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Britain seals first major post-Brexit free trade deal with Japan

23 Oct, 2020 08:44
Get short URL
Britain seals first major post-Brexit free trade deal with Japan
Newly manufactured cars of the automobile maker Honda await export at port in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan © Reuters / Toru Hanai
London and Tokyo signed a major free trade agreement on Friday, which is expected to increase commerce between the two countries by an estimated €16.8 billion ($19.9 billion).

The new deal will take effect when the UK formally leaves the European Union at the start of 2021, and will make it easier for British companies to operate in Japan.

Appearing with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, British International Trade Secretary Liz Truss called the agreement a “landmark” as the first major trade deal for Britain as an independent trading nation.

RT
British Secretary of State for International Trade Elizabeth Truss (L) and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi exchange documents during a signing ceremony for economic partnership between Japan and Britain in Tokyo on October 23, 2020 © AFP / Kimimasa MAYAMA

Motegi said the bilateral trade deal ensures continuity from the preceding European agreement, while adding new areas for cooperation such as e-commerce and financial services.

Financial services make up Britain’s biggest export to Japan, currently standing at 28 percent. English sparkling wine, made-in-Britain coats and shoes, Stilton cheese, as well as pork and biscuits from Britain, will become cheaper in Japan.

Also on rt.com ‘Deal or no deal’: EU demands UK respects Withdrawal Agreement as clock runs down on negotiations

Tariffs on Japanese cars will be removed gradually but won’t be eliminated until 2026, the same as the terms of the deal Japan has with the EU. Tokyo’s existing free trade agreement with the European Union includes the UK only until the end of this year, as it exits the EU.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, the nation already exports about 1.5 trillion yen ($14 billion) of goods to Britain, mostly automobiles, auto parts and other machinery, while importing nearly one trillion yen ($9.5 billion) worth of British goods, including pharmaceuticals, medical products and cars.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies