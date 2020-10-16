 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Stock markets will fall dramatically if US election results contested, Mark Mobius warns

16 Oct, 2020 10:27
Get short URL
Stock markets will fall dramatically if US election results contested, Mark Mobius warns
© Reuters / Brendan McDermid
Equity markets will not like a disputed outcome of the US presidential election, and could react with a “dramatic fall,” said Mark Mobius, a veteran investor and founding partner of Mobius Capital Partners.

“That’s a real issue and a real problem,” Mobius told CNBC on Friday, adding that if the eventual winner is not finalized until weeks or months after the November 3 vote, “Then we’re really in trouble. The markets will not like it and you’ll see a real correction or maybe a dramatic fall in the market. So, that’s a very, very big problem.” 

According to the investor, such an outcome could happen if a candidate deemed to have lost the election refuses to concede, or if he questions the legitimacy of the results. How much the markets would fall would depend on how long the dispute lasts, Mobius said.

Also on rt.com Biden victory could fuel US money-printing & stock market bubble – Peter Schiff

He explained that if the dispute is taken to the Supreme Court, the process of determining a winner could be “drawn out” and create more uncertainty, which markets “hate.”

The 84-year-old fund manager pointed out that a Trump win is a more “favorable” outcome for the markets and “It’s really all about tax.” 

“As you know, Trump is promising another major tax cut. The Democrats have not said that, and they plan to raise tax on the so-called rich people and on corporations. So, that is really the big, big issue going forward,” said Mobius.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies