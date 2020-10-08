 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Tens of trillions of dollars are siphoned offshore & put into secret private bank accounts, analyst tells RT’s Keiser Report

8 Oct, 2020 11:06
Get short URL
Tens of trillions of dollars are siphoned offshore & put into secret private bank accounts, analyst tells RT’s Keiser Report
© Global Look Press / CHROMORANGE
The new episode of Keiser Report looks into how economic value has lost all meaning, when the market is fake and the Federal Reserve’s free money is used for leveraged buyouts of the entire economy.

Max interviews Zeus Yiamouyiannis, the originator of CitizenZeus.com and a guest contributor to OfTwoMinds.com about the issue.

“We know that literally tens of trillions (of dollars) have been siphoned into offshore havens, taken out of circulation, I mean put into these private secret bank accounts,” he says.

According to Yiamouyiannis, the motivation for this is greed and knowing that you are stealing, and you have to hide stuff that you steal. What happens when you withdraw currency value and you basically store it away outside the economy is that you impoverish everything, the analyst explains.

“They do that on a microscale with companies,” and eventually they bankrupt those companies, “they are creating essentially a worldwide productive bankruptcy,” Yiamouyiannis concludes.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies