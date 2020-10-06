 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
We’re sinking on the ‘global financial Titanic’ that hit iceberg in 2008 – Max Keiser

6 Oct, 2020 11:51
The hosts of the Keiser Report discuss the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package passed by the US House, which includes a complete ban on eviction and foreclosure filings for 12 months.

There’s a big issue in terms of the properties that will no longer be paying rent, Max Keiser says.

He points out that landlords won’t be able to pay back loans to the banks which, in turn, won’t be able to service their portfolios, meaning that the Central Bank will have to bail them out. However, the central bankers are “already completely constrained with their ability to bail out the system anymore after they’ve been bailing out the system nonstop for 12 years,” he explains.

“This is just another piece of the sinking of the global financial Titanic. They hit the iceberg in 2008,” he concludes, adding, “That’s where we are at now – the beginning of the end.”

