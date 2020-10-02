EU making Brexit tough for UK to deter other nations from leaving, British American Business Association tells Boom Bust

The European Union has launched legal action against the UK over a Brexit bill proposal, saying Britain has breached its previous commitments.

RT’s Boom Bust looks at the issue with Hilary Fordwich from the British American Business Association.

“I think this is sort of a hardball play by the EU,” she says, adding: “Of course, they have to take a hard stance, because they can’t let all the countries leave.”

Fordwich explains that “They can’t make this easy for the UK. Brexit cannot be easy, otherwise you’ll have other nations like the Dutch leaving, you’d have Nexit, and you’d have Swexit with the Swedish leaving. So, they are trying to make it tough…”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section