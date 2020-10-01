 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Every corporation in America is now on government life support, Professor Wolff tells Boom Bust

1 Oct, 2020 14:36
© Reuters / Fabrizio Bensch
The US economy has suffered its sharpest drop in the second quarter of 2020, with GDP plunging more than 31 percent due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing shutdowns.

The host of Economic Update, Professor Richard Wolff, tells Boom Bust that “tremendous damage” has been done, and “we’re only at the beginning to sort out what the effects are.”

According to him, the United States is already in an “ongoing continuous bailout.” Wolff explains that the Federal Reserve is not only printing money and making it available to banks, which it had done before, but is also directly lending to corporations.

“It’s buying corporate bonds in the market directly and indirectly.” That means that “every corporation in America is now on life support from the government. Corporations are loading up on debt at levels we have never seen in America’s history,” the economist says.

