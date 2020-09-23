Washington will lose its war against Huawei, economist tells Boom Bust

With rising US-China tensions affecting the tech sector, Intel has secured a license to supply equipment to 5G giant Huawei. RT’s Boom Bust explores why Washington allowed this to happen.

The show is joined by Jeffrey Tucker from the American Institute for Economic Research.“What’s happening is that the Trump administration gradually realizes that we are living in a global economic environment, not easily disentangled by the nation-state,” Tucker explains, adding: “They will not be able to drive this iron wall between China and the US. It’s not plausible in a digital age.”

The economist also says that he's very impressed by Huawei’s response. “That’s clearly a company ran by very smart adults who are more interested in prosperity and technology than they are in just national pride. I think Huawei gets the better into the deal here and Trump’s administration is going to lose this war,” says Tucker.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business sectionw