 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Americans hoarding trillions of dollars in cash amid pandemic & presidential election uncertainty – Morgan Stanley

23 Sep, 2020 10:46
Get short URL
Americans hoarding trillions of dollars in cash amid pandemic & presidential election uncertainty – Morgan Stanley
People shop at Macy's Herald Square store in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US © Reuters / Carlo Allegri
New research by investment bank Morgan Stanley found that US consumers have been saving more money than ever, having stockpiled a record $12.5 trillion in savings from April through July.

This stockpiling comes amid likely economic uncertainties later this year, in light of a probable new wave of Covid-19 and the aftermath of November’s presidential election. According to the bank’s managing director and chief US economist, Ellen Zentner, the sum equates to 13.5 months of the $600 a week supplemental unemployment insurance benefit that lapsed on July 31. 

Savings have been built up across the income spectrum, said Zentner, as cited by Yahoo Finance. That runs counter to the more usual scenario of money being accumulated by wealthier households during tough economic times while lower income households are forced to spend more aggressively due to job losses.

According to the Commerce Department, August retail sales rose by 0.6 percent, slightly missing forecasts for 0.7 percent growth. At 0.6 percent, the growth rate in retail sales last month cooled from a downwardly revised pace of 0.9 percent in July – a 1.2 percent increase for July had previously been reported.

Also on rt.com Coronavirus forces Americans to do something unheard of: Save money!

Several major US retailers have warned of sales slowdowns this month, with experts raising the alarm over when those households with savings will actually start to spend that money.

“We have a couple of land mines in the economy, such as the loss of the $600 unemployment insurance supplement, and the lack of aid to state and local governments,” warned Deloitte Insights’ senior economic forecaster, Dr. Daniel Bachman. “So, we do have a negative fourth quarter for GDP. The worst-case scenario is that hits, along with no [Covid-19] vaccine, and consumer spending just really starts to decline as people begin to be concerned about the longer term.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies