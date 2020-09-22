 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Global economy has no capacity to carry any more debt – Max Keiser

22 Sep, 2020 11:02
The hosts of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy, look at the US national debt, which has spiked by $4.2 trillion in a year to total $26.7 trillion.

Max says there’s a reflection point here: “Global GDP is roughly $100 trillion, and the amount of assets bought by top central banks around the world is now approaching $100 trillion” – and it’s likely to tip over that mark. That’s like pouring water into a bucket, Max says, and as the water fills the bucket and, at some point, reaches the top, it starts to pour out.

“There is no capacity for earth economy to carry any more debt. We are at saturation point,” he says, adding: “Now, every dollar that central banks print will go directly into consumer price index inflation… and that’s going to cause incredible social unrest,” particularly in countries such as the United States.

