‘Toxic debt’ is about to bring an end to American ‘game of Monopoly’ - Max Keiser

The US budget deficit is set to hit $3.3 trillion when the fiscal year ends in September, while the national debt is projected to be equal to the size of the entire US economy in 2021.

In the latest episode of Keiser Report, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert compare the situation to the game of Monopoly, and the moment a player realizes he is about to lose because someone else owns a bulk of the property on the board.

“This is the problem now with this economy in the US,” Keiser said. “The game of the US is now over because there is no path out, there is no escape from the toxic debt, there is no recovery at this point.”

No one knows what the ceiling for the ballooning deficit will be and whether it will reach $100 trillion or more at some point, Stacy added. However, some players may be “cheating” in this game, taking advantage of the system.

“The dice are loaded, when bankers roll the dice they somehow always pass go, collect free money and get another property. When everyone else rolls the dice they somehow end in prison,” Keiser noted, adding that the “way the game is played” led to a huge income gap and social unrest in the US.

