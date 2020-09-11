 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Peak of Sinophobia? Boom Bust looks at US crackdown on Chinese students

11 Sep, 2020 12:55
More than 1,000 Chinese students have had their visas revoked by the United States since June, after being accused of espionage for the Chinese military.

RT’s Boom Bust talks to Jeffrey Tucker from the American Institute for Economic Research who says that he “feels awful for these graduate students.”

They didn’t do anything, they had confidence in US educational system, he says, “and then the US government just decides to throw them out.” So, that deteriorates relations even further.

“This is really reaching peak, I guess, of China phobia; you know.” Tucker calls such measures “anti-American,” adding that they will only escalate the conflict between the two countries.

