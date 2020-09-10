Tesla is a meme as global economy is fueled by collective delusion – Max Keiser
“It’s all cosmetic, it’s all perception,” it senses 1971 going off the gold standard, says Max, adding that “The valuation is driven by perception. Tesla is a meme, that’s the value, it’s the perception of the meme.”
According to him, Tesla’s “underlying fundamental value is one-tenth of what the price is at the market at most. But as a meme it has value, but the global economy is based on memes.”
“Wall Street is going to feed whatever. There is a saying on Wall Street ‘You feed the ducks when they are quacking.’ The millennials are quacking, so you got to feed them,” he added.
