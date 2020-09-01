 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Britain holds all the cards in post-Brexit deal with EU – business development leader tells Boom Bust

1 Sep, 2020 15:11
Talks on the future of EU-UK relations have stalled despite the looming Brexit deal deadline. RT’s Boom Bust breaks down the key issues holding up the negotiations.

Access to fisheries remains one of the main bones of contention between the two sides. While they are a “miniscule” part of the UK’s actual gross domestic product (GDP), Brussels needs access to UK waters as European fisheries are heavily reliant on the catch from there, according to Hilary Fordwich of the British-American Business Association.

“If the British do stay intransigent, you will find that there will be no way this deal will be done,” she told RT’s Boom Bust. “We’ll end up going to a no-deal because the British hold all the cards.”

Fordwich believes that London’s position is driven by the desire to avoid “level field rule” and “keep sovereignty,” while Brussels tries to hold the leaving member “too tightly” to the bloc.

