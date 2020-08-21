 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Domestic travel is biggest thing right now, authority in sector tells Boom Bust

21 Aug, 2020 10:48
The global travel sector has been battered by the Covid-19 outbreak, with 2020 becoming one of the worst years for the industry so far.

RT’s Boom Bust talks to Barry Choi, personal finance and travel expert, to find out if tourism could pick up this year or is everything going to shift to 2021 and even later.

“Everything depends on where you live,” he says, adding that “Regardless, where in the world you are, domestic travel is the biggest thing right now. Obviously mainly just because of border closures.”

According to the expert, the interesting thing is that a lot of countries around the world that reopened their borders early, saw a spike in Covid cases and had to reclose them.

So, other countries that are currently trying to decide what is the best course of action, will maybe “recalculate on 2021, focus on domestic travel and just hope for the best right now.”

