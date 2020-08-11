 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Digitalization provides opportunity for 'non-violent revolution, a revolution of the mind,' entrepreneur tells Keiser Report

11 Aug, 2020 11:12
Get short URL
Digitalization provides opportunity for 'non-violent revolution, a revolution of the mind,' entrepreneur tells Keiser Report
© Getty Images / oxinoxi
In a new episode of Keiser Report's annual Summer Solutions series, Max and Stacy discuss the problem of institutional racism and how to exit the predatory system.

They are joined by entrepreneur Obi Nwosu, who argues that artificial intelligence and virtual reality may actually enable the meritocratic future many claim they want to see.

"I think this is where things are about to change, and in a way which people don't really understand," Nwosu says, adding: "Now, the highest-value things we could do in society, are the things that are completely digital in nature.

If we look at the world's wealthiest, most of them are from the finance and technology industries, the entrepreneur says. "And these are industries where all you need are your mind and access to a computer and the internet."

According to him, "we are going to see this explosion of competition where everybody out of the most privilege benefits… Now we have the opportunity for non-violent revolution, a revolution of the mind."

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies