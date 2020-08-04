 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pentagon vow to use artificial intelligence for good is ‘HIGHLY SUSPECT & should not be believed’ – RT’s Keiser Report

4 Aug, 2020 11:13
The Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia outside Washington, DC, United States © AFP / SAUL LOEB
In the first episode of the Keiser Report’s annual Summer Solutions series, Max and Stacy discuss the latest global economic, monetary, financial and cultural trends; as well as solutions to problems which may occur as a result.

They talk about the Pentagon’s decision to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) while promising to use the technology for good, not evil.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) paid $1 million for an AI app that can predict an enemy’s emotions.

“They are always looking to control the population,” Stacy says, adding that this has always happened – since the Middle Ages and “through memes of the time.”

Max says “the Pentagon then would be a major American institution that is now having a problem of loss of faith – whether it’s [in] the central bank, the Pentagon, or government in general.”

He explains that the population is losing faith in the prevailing institutions, like it was in the 1500s in Florence with a loss of faith in the Church, or in the 1960s in America with a loss of faith in the American political system, or the 21st century “when we have loss of faith in the Federal Reserve bank, the Pentagon and other political institutions.”

According to Max, “the idea of the Pentagon using AI for good is, of course, highly suspect and no one should take that at face value and believe that that is their intention.” He points out that the technology relies on encryption which is right now beyond the reach of the Pentagon.

