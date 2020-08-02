 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bitcoin briefly breaks past $12,000, hitting 1-year high

2 Aug, 2020 07:15
FILE PHOTO: © Pixabay / Roy Buri
The price of the world’s most popular digital currency, bitcoin, has extended its rally and climbed above the psychological $12,000 mark – a level unseen since August, 2019.

Bitcoin hit $12,107.51 per token at 4:15am GMT on Sunday, but then started to lose some of the gains, dropping by over $1,000 in less than an hour. The cryptocurrency was trading at $11,312.36 as of 06:30am GMT, around three percent lower than 24 hours ago, according to Coindesk data.

The digital currency managed to record a strong upward trend in the last few days. The $12,000 mark is the second remarkable level it has crossed just this week. On Monday, bitcoin surged to an almost two-month peak, over $10,000.

Bitcoin gained 24 percent last month, according to online database Messari. July also marked the highest monthly close for the virtual currency since 2017 – the year bitcoin reached its all-time high.

“Bitcoin is reversing its downtrend dating back to its 2017 peak. If you are a long-term holder, this is the type of action you’d like to see,” Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, told CNBC earlier this week.

