 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Russia building new seaport to boost trade with Iran, India & Kazakhstan

1 Aug, 2020 15:38
Get short URL
Russia building new seaport to boost trade with Iran, India & Kazakhstan
© Pixabay.com
A seaport with a capacity of 12.5 million tons will be constructed in Russia’s Kalmykia region, near the city of Lagan. It will connect the operating ports of Iran, India, and Kazakhstan with Russia.

The new port will consist of 32 off-loading terminals and other facilities, such as elevators with a capacity of 300,000 tons of simultaneous storage for grain crops, as well as terminals for storing and shipping vegetable oils, fruits, vegetables, and other goods.The grain and container terminals will have the capacity of five million tons each, while the liquid cargo terminal will have a capacity of 500,000 tons. 

Also on rt.com Russian Arctic sea route shipping exceeds 10 million tons in Q1

Container transportation is one of the promising directions the new port will take, as existing sea transport hubs in the neighboring regions are not adapted for this. Container traffic is planned to operate mainly from India and the Persian Gulf countries, through Iran.

The Russian complex in the Caspian Sea will significantly reduce the time it takes to deliver goods from China and other Asian countries to Europe.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies