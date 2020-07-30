 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Eurozone unemployment rises despite lifting of coronavirus restrictions

30 Jul, 2020 11:16
Eurozone unemployment rises despite lifting of coronavirus restrictions
A Greek Orthodox monk walks past two homeless men sleeping outside a hospital in central Athens © Reuters / Yannis Behrakis
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the euro area inched higher in June, reaching 7.8 percent, as Covid-19 containment measures started being phased out in most EU member states.

That’s worse than the 7.7 percent rate which had been expected by EU statistical office Eurostat. According to its data, the unemployment rate across the European Union also grew from 7.0 percent in May to 7.1 percent in June.

“Eurostat estimates that 15.023 million men and women in the EU, of whom 12.685 million in the euro area, were unemployed in June 2020,” the statistical office said. Compared with May 2020, the number of unemployed increased by 281,000 in the EU and by 203,000 in the euro area.

Data also showed that in June, 2.962 million young persons (under 25) were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.360 million were in the eurozone. The youth unemployment rate was 16.8 percent in the EU and 17.0 percent in the euro area, up from 16.2 percent and 16.5 percent respectively the previous month. Compared with May, youth unemployment increased by 124,000 in the EU and by 80,000 in the eurozone.

The lowest unemployment among the EU countries in June was recorded in the Czech Republic (2.6 percent), Poland (three percent), Germany (4.2 percent) and Malta (4.2 percent). The highest level of unemployed was recorded in Greece (15.5 percent, as of April) and Spain (15.6 percent).

