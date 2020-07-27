 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Russia beating United States in battle for China’s huge energy market

27 Jul, 2020 11:12
Get short URL
Russia beating United States in battle for China’s huge energy market
Vessel carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from Russia's Yamal LNG project, is seen at Rudong LNG Terminal in Nantong, Jiangsu, China © Reuters
Some 396,000 tons of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) were exported to China in June, according to a Bloomberg report citing data from China’s General Administration of Customs.

That figure reflects a 20.7 percent rise compared to May.

Statistics showed that US LNG exports to China amounted to 340,000 tons during the same period, slightly up by 2.4 percent.

Overall, the world’s largest energy consumer, China, imported 5.79 million tons of LNG last month, boosting its imports by 29 percent year-on-year.

Gas consumption in China, Asia’s biggest economy, has surged in recent years as the government pressures homes and factories to use it instead of coal, in an effort to combat air pollution. The country has been ramping up gas and LNG imports, while analysts say demand will continue to grow in the coming years.

Also on rt.com Russia supplies first shipment of Arctic oil to China

Russia is looking to boost LNG deliveries to the growing Asian market, with storage hubs close to end-users to reduce freight costs and increased flexibility in deliveries. Its largest LNG producer and exporter, Novatek, has been shipping liquefied gas to China via the Northern Sea Route (NSR) along the Arctic coast. Deliveries from the Yamal LNG project have drastically cut delivery time to Asian consumers. Novatek also plans to develop another large-scale project – Arctic LNG 2, which is set to start producing LNG in 2022-2023. 

READ MORE: Russia’s Novatek sells 20% in Arctic LNG 2 to Chinese firms

Last year, the Russian company inked an agreement with two Chinese firms under which they will become shareholders in the Arctic LNG 2 project, with a ten-percent stake each.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies