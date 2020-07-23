 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia’s Far Eastern region boosts gold production despite pandemic

23 Jul, 2020 14:58
An employee stores marked ingots of 99.99 percent pure gold on a cart at a plant in Russia © Reuters / Ilya Naymushin
Gold output in Russia’s Chukotka Autonomous Region has increased by 6.7 percent over the first six months of the year, amounting to more than 11.5 tons.

Chukotka is one of the fastest-growing, investment-friendly gold-producing regions in Russia, with immense exploratory potential. It is also one of the regions least affected by the global coronavirus pandemic, with just 150 infections.

According to the report, five gold mining enterprises are currently working in the region. The highest output level has been recorded at the Kupol deposit, where 5.2 tons of gold and 42.8 tons of silver have been mined since January.

Gold production at Kupol mining plant © Facebook / KinrossRussia

Data showed that all three mining fields in the region – Valunistoye, Mayskoye and Dvoinoye – have increased gold production. In addition, the total amount of silver at the fields exceeded 52 tons, which is 97 percent of the volume for the same period last year.

In June, eight enterprises started mining stream-gold in the region. During the month, they mined more than 403.5 kilograms, which is almost 60 kilograms more compared to the same period last year.

Dvoinoye mining field © Kinrossgold.ru

Russian gold production has been growing steadily, with the country adding to its huge forex reserves, which are currently estimated at more than $570 billion. The bullion holdings alone are worth over $126 billion, according to the country’s central bank. With the price of gold rising, Russia has also become one of the world’s biggest exporters of the precious metal.

