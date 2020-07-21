 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

US fracking industry just a ‘TOXIC DEBT POOL’ to evaporate free money & cycle it through – RT’s Keiser Report

21 Jul, 2020 11:23
Get short URL
US fracking industry just a ‘TOXIC DEBT POOL’ to evaporate free money & cycle it through – RT’s Keiser Report
© AFP / DAVID MCNEW
The Great American Oil Bust started in mid-2014, economists say, when the price of crude-oil benchmark WTI began its long decline from over $100 a barrel to, briefly, minus $37 a barrel in April 2020.

America’s fracking companies never made money, Stacy Herbert says, noting that they didn’t make money at $100 a barrel, and they didn’t make it at a negative price.

The decline didn’t start on a certain day, says Max Keiser. All the fracking companies “were allowed to exist because it was a great way to sell junk bonds on Wall Street to pension funds at above interest rates… But that didn’t mean that any of those companies made any money.”

Max explains that “the fracking industry just became a toxic debt pool to evaporate all that free money they were printing and cycle it through…”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies