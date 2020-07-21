Bezos, beware! Elon Musk is now the FIFTH-RICHEST person on the planet

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s net worth surpassed $74 billion as of Monday. According to Forbes’ Billionaires List, his fortune has nearly tripled since mid-March, making him the world’s fifth-wealthiest man.

The 49-year-old businessman, who ranked 31st globally as of March, with a net worth just under $25 billion, has now outpaced former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer and Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett.

He joins these four moguls: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg ($90.3 billion), Microsoft’s Bill Gates ($113.4 billion), LVMH’s Bernard Arnault ($113.8 billion), and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos ($189 billion).

“I really couldn’t care less,” Musk said earlier this month in an email to Forbes about his net worth. “These numbers rise and fall, but what really matters is making great products that people love.”

Also on rt.com Tesla becomes 10th largest US company by market value after stock breaks all-time high

The entrepreneur debuted on Forbes’ 400 Wealthiest Americans List in 2012 in 190th place, with a net worth of $2.4 billion. He had risen to become the world’s 37th-richest person as of January 1, 2020.

Tesla stock has skyrocketed 60 percent in just three weeks since June 29, and has tripled in value this year alone. It’s now the world’s most valuable car company, with a market cap of $304.5 billion, and is worth more than Ford, Ferrari, General Motors, and BMW combined.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section