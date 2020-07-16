 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
The ratpocalypse? Keiser Report explores pandemic’s severe impact on NYC and… its RATS

16 Jul, 2020 11:46
A rat runs across a sidewalk in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US © Reuters / Carlo Allegri
Since New York City allowed restaurants to serve diners outdoors from June 22, there have been complaints of rodents disrupting meals. Famished during the pandemic, rats – desperate for food – are reportedly attacking people.

Business owners are calling on the city to address the problem, yet the city and the state are focused on how to restart the economy without suffering a devastating second wave.

Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert point out that NYC rental vacancy rates have skyrocketed as a result of the pandemic. People are living for free, not paying rent, they are collecting their unemployment checks. In addition, a growing number of residents are leaving the city.

Meanwhile, property tax is New York City’s largest source of revenue. According to statistics, June saw the lowest number of new lease signings for that month in a decade, with landlords and brokers offering incentives to entice renters.

“So, all the landlords are going bust, which means all the banks are going bust, and then everything is going bust,” concludes Keiser.

