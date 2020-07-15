Violation of Bayer’s free speech? Boom Bust explores why California blocked cancer warning labels for Roundup weed killer

A US federal appeals court last month rejected California State’s bid to require pharmaceutical giant Bayer to label its glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup with a cancer warning.

According to the judge, such a warning would be misleading while it is not backed up by regulatory findings.

RT’s Boom Bust talks to Mollye Barrows, a contributor for America’s Lawyer, about the issue.

The state of California wanted to have the warning labels because of the numerous studies showing there is a likelihood the product causes cancer, she explains.

However, because there are different studies and opinions, the judge has ruled that such labeling would be “a violation of Bayer’s free speech.” At the same time, environmentalists, prosecutors and California attorneys claim the ruling goes against public interest, Barrows said.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section