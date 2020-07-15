 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violation of Bayer’s free speech? Boom Bust explores why California blocked cancer warning labels for Roundup weed killer

15 Jul, 2020 11:32
© Reuters / Benoit Tessier
A US federal appeals court last month rejected California State’s bid to require pharmaceutical giant Bayer to label its glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup with a cancer warning.

According to the judge, such a warning would be misleading while it is not backed up by regulatory findings.

RT’s Boom Bust talks to Mollye Barrows, a contributor for America’s Lawyer, about the issue.

The state of California wanted to have the warning labels because of the numerous studies showing there is a likelihood the product causes cancer, she explains.

However, because there are different studies and opinions, the judge has ruled that such labeling would be “a violation of Bayer’s free speech.” At the same time, environmentalists, prosecutors and California attorneys claim the ruling goes against public interest, Barrows said.

