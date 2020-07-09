 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘India awaits you all’: PM Modi says ‘doors are open’ for companies across the world to invest

9 Jul, 2020 14:26
© Pexels.com
India will lead the post-Covid-19 global economic revival, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was addressing the India Global Week 2020 virtual conference on Thursday.

The three-day forum is expected to be attended by 5,000 participants from over 30 countries and will focus on India’s trade and foreign investment prospects, as well as the global economic revival.

In his inaugural speech, Modi said: “India remains one of the most open economies in the world. We are laying a red carpet for all global companies to come and establish their presence in India. Very few countries will offer the kind of opportunities India does today.” He added: “India awaits you all.”

The Indian leader praised his government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic measures taken as “smart” and “well-targeted.”

“No wonder that in India, we are already seeing green shoots when it comes to economic recovery,” he said.

Modi also pointed out the massive efforts by Indian pharmaceutical companies to aid in the development and production of a coronavirus vaccine.

The number of infections in the country has risen sharply since India eased the nationwide lockdown. It is currently the third worst-hit nation by the pandemic, with more than 771,000 cases. As the numbers grow, some of India’s regions are considering reintroducing restrictions.

