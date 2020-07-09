 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bitcoin will reach $100,000 & destroy anyone who gets in its way – RT’s Keiser Report

9 Jul, 2020 10:57
© Pixabay.com
Hundreds of billions of dollars in US Paycheck Protection Program funds have reportedly been dispensed to companies that did not need it. Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert discuss the matter, as well as other controversial loans.

In 2008-2009, when all the banks received government bailouts, those at the top of the pyramid, like Jamie Dimon, argued that they “really didn’t need the bailout but they had to take it because the Fed forced them and nobody else wanted to take it,” says Stacy.

“All of these projects will be eviscerated,” Max says, adding “Now, bitcoin is going to make its move.” He explains that bitcoin has been playing cat and mouse with these other projects to see who’s right and who’s wrong.

“It’s going to go up to $100,000 per coin but it’s going to destroy everyone who gets in its way. So, all these altcoin posers and government subsidy-welfare bums will be eviscerated by the one true bitcoin. It’s about time…” says Max.

