Bitcoin is the Mona Lisa of the 21st century – RT’s Keiser Report

30 Jun, 2020 10:58
© Pexels.com
A new study by the University of Chicago found that during the pandemic, 68 percent of Americans are earning more on benefits than at work, living like the ‘free money banksters’ on Wall Street.

Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert discuss the matter through the idea of ‘defunding’, with Max saying: “You have to defund the money itself, defund fiat – that’s the only way forward. Until that happens, you are a slave.”

Stacy explains that “Those who had the most wealth and power already in 1971, when we were off the global gold standard, have most of the wealth right now. That’s why we see this huge wealth gap between the generations.”

With bitcoin there’s “a path towards self-sovereignty, group sovereignty, and individual sovereignty,” Max says, because bitcoin is “the reformation of all the systems around the world trying to choke the freedom of speech.”

According to him, “bitcoin is the Mona Lisa of the 21st century – it’s self-aware, it is observing us to the quantum mechanical aspects of the technology, and it is channeling the eyes of God.”

“So, this is God looking at us through the protocol and trying to figure out, how do we fix this human species because they’ve gone way off track due to central banking!” Max says.

