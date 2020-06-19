 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Stock market a massive bubble owned by Federal Reserve, market analyst tells RT’s Boom Bust

19 Jun, 2020 13:43
Get short URL
Stock market a massive bubble owned by Federal Reserve, market analyst tells RT’s Boom Bust
© AFP / Johannes Eisele
The US Federal Reserve started buying corporate bonds this week as part of a $250 billion program funded by the CARES Act. The move aims to backstop corporations and their employees.

Boom Bust talks to Michael Pento, president and founder of Pento Portfolio Strategies, about the regulator’s extreme measures to save the US stock market from bottoming out.

“This is what’s happening: the Fed now owns the Treasury market, the municipal bond market, the corporate bond market, the junk bond market, the CLO market, and by proxy the real estate market and the stock market,” says Pento, adding: “They are all in a massive bubble, owned by the Federal Reserve."

“The Fed is trapped, they can never unwind this balance sheet, it’s going to grow and grow until we stagflate our way to oblivion... We should be very concerned,” said Pento.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies