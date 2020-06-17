 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

A third of global energy companies will shed jobs due to Covid-19, warns World Energy Council

17 Jun, 2020 15:08
Get short URL
A third of global energy companies will shed jobs due to Covid-19, warns World Energy Council
© Global Look Press / Joel Angel Juarez
The coronavirus crisis will become a “stress test for the global energy system,” resulting in major changes for the energy industry, said Secretary General of the World Energy Council Angela Wilkinson.

As part of the Covid-19: Accelerating a Better Energy Future for All online-conference session on Wednesday, she presented the council’s study of the impact of the pandemic on the global energy sector. Its research encompassed more than 100 countries, and found that four out of five companies surveyed intend to drastically reduce their costs, including their investment and operating expenses.

About 40 percent of energy firms have already slashed their operating costs by at least 10 percent. “The wellbeing of employees remains a clear priority for most companies in the energy sector... At the same time, one third of the companies participating in the survey told us that they will have to cut staff,” Wilkinson said. Efforts will be made to keep job losses to a minimum, however.

The crisis is already having a significant impact on the energy sector, Wilkinson discovered, with 80 companies having majorly shifted their investments towards digitalization. They also “intend to pay more attention to protecting the environment and to social responsibility, and to improving corporate governance,” the secretary general said.

Also on rt.com The most dramatic year in the history of oil

It’s important to understand that the world has not yet felt the worst consequences of the crisis, Wilkinson stressed. “We’ll see the greatest financial capital allocation in history, the restructuring of the energy sector, new ways of working, and transformational change. We’re in the midst of a deeply human crisis and are starting to face up to the new realities.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies