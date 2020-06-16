 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Smart countries accumulating gold’ ahead of US dollar collapse – RT’s Keiser Report

16 Jun, 2020 11:39
As stock market investors go euphoric for bankrupt, moribund companies, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert note that there are other ways to look at the real world measured by ‘honest money’ like gold.

Max says that, after 20 or 25 years of experimentation during which gold was abandoned and fiat money was used as the unit of count all over the world, it has become clear that “the central bank has gone rogue and Wall Street is happy to counterfeit billions of shares of worthless paper.”

That’s why gold is now “moving higher against everything, including stocks, and it’s also why smart people are accumulating gold. Smart countries are accumulating gold,” he explains.

Max adds that “we may never see inflation; we may go from the phantom deflation right to hyperinflation. So, it’s phantom deflation, there’s no deflation, and then dollar collapse.”

