‘Smart countries accumulating gold’ ahead of US dollar collapse – RT’s Keiser Report

As stock market investors go euphoric for bankrupt, moribund companies, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert note that there are other ways to look at the real world measured by ‘honest money’ like gold.

Max says that, after 20 or 25 years of experimentation during which gold was abandoned and fiat money was used as the unit of count all over the world, it has become clear that “the central bank has gone rogue and Wall Street is happy to counterfeit billions of shares of worthless paper.”

That’s why gold is now “moving higher against everything, including stocks, and it’s also why smart people are accumulating gold. Smart countries are accumulating gold,” he explains.

Max adds that “we may never see inflation; we may go from the phantom deflation right to hyperinflation. So, it’s phantom deflation, there’s no deflation, and then dollar collapse.”

