China aims to install 600,000 5G stations by the end of the year – reports

The number of 5G base stations that provide access to super-fast wireless networks is set to more than quadruple across China in 2020, its industry and information technology ministry has revealed to local media.

Around 250,000 units are currently operating in the country, offering services to over 36 million users. China plans to speed up construction by adding nearly 10,000 new stations every week – a huge boost compared to 2019, when fewer than 2,500 towers were built weekly. By the end of the year, more than 600,000 5G base stations will be completed, covering all of China’s major cities.

The next-generation technology enables users to enjoy fast mobile internet and is actively implemented by major Chinese operators. In April alone, the number of 5G users in the country increased by at least seven million, according to the Xinhua news agency.

China’s major telecoms company, Huawei, is the global leader in 5G technology. Having filed more than 3,000 patent applications, the tech giant boasts the largest declared 5G portfolio. While Huawei has been participating in the rollout of 5G networks in many countries across the globe, it has come under increased scrutiny, as the US has been pressuring its allies to blacklist the company.

Apart from trying to deprive Huawei of foreign 5G contracts, Washington has also put the company on its infamous Entity List, prohibiting US businesses from dealing with it without special permission. In its latest move, the US tried to cut the firm off from global semiconductor supplies.

