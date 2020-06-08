 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Silk Road on steel wheels: China launches new cargo train route to Europe

8 Jun, 2020 08:55
Get short URL
Silk Road on steel wheels: China launches new cargo train route to Europe
© Reuters
The first freight train left Hefei, the capital of China’s Anhui Province, on Saturday for Tiburg in the Netherlands loaded with 82 containers. The route is part China’s ambitious One Belt One Road project.

Marking the launch of a new rail cargo service between the two cities, the train will travel for around 15 days before arriving at its destination, Xinhua news agency reported.

The China-Europe freight train service now has 20 routes linking Hefei with eight countries including Germany, Poland, Finland, the Netherlands and Russia. Statistics showed that a total of 194 China-Europe freight trains have departed from Hefei so far this year.

Initiated in 2011, the China-Europe rail transport service is considered a significant part of the Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) to boost trade between China and countries participating in the program. The ambitious multi-trillion-dollar initiative was announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013.

More than 140 countries and international organizations have inked agreements on jointly building the project since then.

The BRI aims to boost connectivity and cooperation between East Asia, Europe and East Africa. It is expected to significantly boost global trade, cutting trading costs by half for the countries involved, according to expert estimates.

Also on rt.com Why China believes the World needs the new Silk Road: Beijing's ambitious mega-project explained

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies