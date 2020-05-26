 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

The global ‘black hole’ debt will soon top $100 TRILLION & 'We're about to get sucked into it' – Max Keiser

26 May, 2020 11:44
Get short URL
The global ‘black hole’ debt will soon top $100 TRILLION & 'We're about to get sucked into it' – Max Keiser
© Getty Images
As the Bank of England says it’s considering the idea of negative interest rates as a last resort amid the Covid-19 crisis, the US Federal Reserve’s balance sheet has topped $7 trillion for the first time ever.

That number represents “a black hole of debt,” according to Max Keiser of RT’s Keiser Report. “There’s no resale value for those securities,” he says, explaining that, “if they try to sell those assets on the market, they’d get zero for them. So, in fact that’s a black hole growing on the balance sheet of the Federal Reserve Bank.”

The global hole in the central banks’ balance sheet is now topping $20 trillion and is projected to top $100 trillion in the next few years, Max says.

According to the former Wall Street stockbroker, “They [the Federal Reserve – Ed.] simply create these virtual fiat dollars” and the biggest lie that central bankers tell is that they’re fighting deflation by injecting more debt money into the black hole. “They’re causing the deflation, defined as an expansion of the black hole of debt.”

There’s no stopping that black hole, says Max, and “we’re about to get sucked into it.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies