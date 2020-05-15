 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Movie theaters will be back with a vengeance when the coronavirus crisis is over, media analyst tells Boom Bust

15 May, 2020 10:19
FILE PHOTO: The closed Eagle movie theater in Chadron, Nebraska, the US © Reuters / Shannon Stapleton
Covid-19 has forced many studios to postpone their premiers, with movie theaters closed as part of lockdown measures. As people stuck at home have switched to streaming platforms, some are predicting the death of the big screen.

However, in an interview with RT’s Boom Bust, senior media analyst with Comscore, Paul Dergarabedian, says the idea that the movie theater era is over is completely wrong. He believes that, while there’s currently a boom in streaming because we can’t go out yet still crave new content, as soon as we’re allowed to, we’ll return to the cinema.

“The movie theater will be back and, when it does, people are going to be really anxious to be back too,” the analyst said. “For those who think that streaming is going to take over and the movie theater is something from a bygone era, I think that’s completely misguided.”

“If you have a movie that has a US$200 million budget, I don’t see how you can ever earn that back with streaming alone, and that’s why you’re seeing a lot of big movies waiting for the movie theater to return.”

